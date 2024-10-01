Labour’s Winter Fuel Payment cut is continuing Tory austerity - Simita Kumar

Councillor Simita Kumar is leader of the SNP group on Edinburgh City Council

Labour’s decision to cut the Winter Fuel Payment is a deep betrayal of our pensioners. After years of Tory austerity, voters hoped that Labour would bring real change and offer relief to those hardest hit by rising living costs.

Instead, they have chosen to follow the same damaging path.

It’s clear that Labour has become indistinguishable from the Tories in their approach to austerity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the energy price cap set to increase, the timing of this cut couldn’t be worse.

For pensioners in Scotland, who already face a harsher weather, this decision will be even more catastrophic.

Weeks away from taking over responsibility for these payments - Scottish Government was left with no choice but to follow suit after Westminster slashed their funding by £160 million, leaving them no alternative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland is an energy-rich nation, and yet we are being forced to choose between freezing and paying exorbitant prices.

It’s a disgraceful indictment of how Westminster continues to misuse our natural wealth.

Labour’s promises about a new “GB Energy” company ring hollow. It’s clear this is not about supporting pensioners but rather a vehicle for private investors to fill their pockets with taxpayer money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea that this will solve our energy crisis is laughable.

Meanwhile, Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other senior ministers continue to accept gifts and perks, living in comfort while pensioners suffer.

Labour’s recent conference resolved to reverse this damaging policy, but the leadership is not listening. The promises of “change” are nothing but empty words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only thing that’s changed is the colour of the party leading the austerity charge.

In the end, Labour has shown they are no different from the Conservatives. These cuts are a moral failure.

How can Labour, once proud to stand up for working people, get it so wrong?

Simita Kumar is councillor for Southside / Newington andEdiknburgh City Council SNP group leader