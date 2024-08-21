Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A landmark Edinburgh pub based at a flagship unit in a city leisure park has closed its doors for good.

McCowans Brewhouse at Fountain Park has been serving thirsty locals and visitors since the Fountainbridge leisure park opened at the turn of the century.

The large pub closed earlier this month after owners Greene King decided not to renew its lease with property owner Land Securities Group PLC.

The pub was a busy nightspot when Fountain Park first opened and was also popular with Hearts fans on match days at nearby Tynecastle Park. Although less busy in recent years, the Fountainbridge pub was still well known for it’s tasty and reasonably priced ‘pub grub’.

Speaking about the closure, a spokesperson for Greene King said: “Closing a pub is never an easy decision but after much thought we have opted not to renew our lease at the McCowans Brewhouse, which expired on August 15.

“The pub closed earlier this month and we have worked with our team to find alternative roles at our other pubs in the local area where possible.

“We’d like to thank all of our customers who have visited us and supported the pub over the years.”

Locals reacting online to the closure were sad to see the Edinburgh pub go.

One said: “Good 25 years in business, shame, another place younger me used to frequent.”

Other commented on the suddenness of the closure of McCowans Brewhouse and how they would regularly visit the Fountain Park pub.

One local resident commented on the recent closure of other pubs in the are, while another spoke about the potential of the premises for any future tenant.

The unit’s owner Land Securities Group PLC has been contacted for comment.