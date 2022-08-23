Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevock Choir's workshop day in February this year.

The Lasswade-based mixed voice choir welcomes people of all voice ranges as its Tuesday rehearsals resume – and its September 6 practice will be an open evening when anyone who wants to experience singing with the choir can come and try it out.

Practices take place in the Lasswade High School Centre from 7.15pm to 9pm, led by conductor Graham Lovett and accompanist Karol Fitzpatrick.

Founded at the school in 1967, the choir hopes to present a full concert programme this season after two years of curtailed activity due to Covid restrictions.

Kevock Choir's annual concert 2022.

Ahead of last winter’s shutdown, the choir delighted an audience at Bonnyrigg Church for its Christmas concert, and in the spring it staged a near-sellout annual concert in Edinburgh’s Nicolson Square venue.

This season the choir’s first engagement is on September 25 in St Mary’s, Haddington, in the church’s Sunday afternoon concert series.

January sees it rejoin St Giles Cathedral’s Sunday evening programme.

As well as its Christmas and annual concert dates, there may be other concerts throughout the upcoming season – the choir has a proud record of singing in aid of local good causes.

“We would love to see a good mix of new faces at our open night,” said Kevock Choir president, Peter Nicholson.

“Singing is great for your wellbeing, especially in these stressful times, and we are looking forward to meeting up again.

“You don’t need any musical training to join us – just come and enjoy the variety of our programme.”

Enquiries can be made via www.kevockchoir.org.uk, or you can simply turn up on the night at the choir’s first practice on September 6.

The choir's repertoire is wide, ranging from traditional Scottish songs, religious pieces with composers as diverse as Bach and Tavener, to modern works by Rutter and Jenkins and show songs. The aim is to provide something to suit everyone's taste.