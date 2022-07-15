Lasswade care home celebrates Bastille Day

Residents, their relatives and staff all got involved with the spirit of Bastille Day on their weekly Late Night Thursday by holding a cheese and wine night.

Residents sampled four wines all from different parts of France. They also had different varieties of French cheese to sample which they very much enjoyed. The residents then asked to listen to Les Miserables leading to discussions about past holidays to France and past trips to the theatre.

Acting general manager at Drummond Grange care home, Alina Brehar, said: “This has been a huge amount of fun and the residents really enjoyed tasting the different wine and cheese pairings and the reminiscing that it led to.”

Bastille Day celebrations at Drummond Grange.

Drummond Grange provides a range of accommodation and services for older people in need of support and younger adults with physical disabilities, including spinal injury.