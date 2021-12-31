Lasswade care home gets in the Christmas spirit by collecting in donations of toys and gifts donated by the staff and residents.

Some of the donations collected by staff at the care home.

In the run up to Christmas staff at the care home donated Christmas gifts which were passed on to local charity group Penicuik Ambassadors.

Penicuik Ambassadors have played a crucial role in providing support to the community during the 2020 coronavirus lockdown and continue to do so today.

Volunteers provide vital services such as social support, shopping and delivery of prescriptions to those who are shielding.

Busy group members also lead initiatives such as starting a mask making group, opening a lending library and running a school clothing bank.

The ambassadors have been instrumental in facilitating the local response to Covid-19 in the Penicuik area, while also helping out those in need, including helping with Christmas gifts so no child goes without this festive period.

Kerry Sneddon from Penicuik Ambassadors who came to collect the donation said: “Drummond Grange’s donation will help so many in the community. Thank you.”

A spokesperson for Drummond Grange said: “Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.