Lasswade care home residents celebrate World Chocolate Day

Residents were treated to a chocolate tasting tour put together by the activity team including hot chocolate and all different flavours. The residents were excited to see the trolley come round even if some of the chocolate got a bit melted in the sun! Later in the day residents were given a s’more making class by activity co-ordinator Amy in the garden.

Acting general manager, Alina Brehar, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a World Chocolate Day, the eyes of all our staff lit up too. We all had great fun discussing our favourite types of chocolate down the years, it’s amazing how many different chocolate bars and flavours there have been!”

Staff and residents also got together last week to celebrate the NHS’s 74th Birthday with a health care themed quiz and pass the parcel wrapped in bandages.