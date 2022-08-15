Lasswade care home staff and residents set to release a single

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory and Susanne, pictured working on the song at the care home in Lasswade.

The song, Helping Hand, has been written by 47-year-old resident Susanne Watson from Bathgate and is performed by staff and residents from the home.

The home has just launched its own radio station, Radio Drummond, and it was this project that gave Susanne the idea to write the song so it could be played on the airwaves .

Susanne, who has motor neurone disease, used to write poetry when she was younger. She wrote the touching words for the song and set it to music with the help of the home’s music therapist, Rory Campbell.

Based on Susanne’s own story and her relationship with her five year old daughter, Olivia, the song talks about how life can change in a heartbeat and take a very different path, but how it is ok to ask for help and support.

Everyone at the home enjoyed recording the song with Susanne and it has been adopted as the home’s anthem. Susanne said: “It has been such a wonderful experience writing the song, working on it with Rory, the staff and the other residents and bringing it to fruition.

"The words really are from the heart and I am so happy with the finished version, I think it is really beautiful. It was lovely to be able to include everyone from the home, as well as my family, in the project.”

Music therapist Rory said: “It has been an absolute privilege to work on this single with Susanne, she is remarkable. I don’t think she has any idea how talented she is. I have loved helping her to set her words to music, I know what it meant to her so I was honoured to be able to help.”

Eleanor Wilson, general manager at Drummond Grange added: “Susanne is so talented, we couldn’t be prouder of her – she has created a beautiful song for everyone to enjoy, which will be part of her legacy. The whole home took part in the project and everyone really enjoyed learning the music and performing on the single.