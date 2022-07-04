Lasswade care home's summer fete brings the community together

The Lasswade care home’s activity team hosted activities throughout the day, with the catering team holding a BBQ.

There were tombola stalls filled with goodies donated from staff and residents and a raffle with prizes donated from the local community. The home’s Highlander lounge was filled with local craft stalls goodies for residents, staff and visitors including Curly Dee Designs, Candy Castles, Dragon’s Breath and more.

There was a kids fair games area complete with hook-a-duck, lucky dips, guess the sweets and more. Residents, visitors and staff were treated to performances from local singing group Little Voices Big Stars and local highland dancing group, Martin & Sime Dance Academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior carer Sam and daughter Farrah play hook a duck at the Drummond Summer Fete.

The money raised will be added to the residents comfort fund which is used to fund trips or resources of the residents’ choice.

Resident ambassador, Susanne said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Activities team did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”