Latest Midlothian job market statistics

On May 12, 2022, there were 7,788 people in Midlothian claiming Universal Credit, up by 60 on the previous month.

However, the annual alternative claimant count from February this year show that 1,563 people in the county were claiming, down by 1,330, 46 per cent on the figure from the year before.

However, the latest number is still up by six per cent on five years ago.

The Job Centre in John St, Penicuik.

The Scottish figure for 2022 compared to 2021 was down 39 per cent and the UK claimant count down by 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, Midlothian’s two job centres have been busy recently, with Covid restrictions now lifted and all job sectors opening up again.

Colin Proc, employer and partnership manager for Mid and East Lothian said: “This month has been very busy in Dalkeith and Penicuik job centres, with employers coming in to get expert help in matching jobseekers with their seasonal and permanent vacancies.

"Right now it’s our top priority to work with employers and jobseekers to match the right job with the right person.

“In the last month we have held recruitment events with Edinburgh Airport, Matalan and ELCAP, helping to support their recruitment in the hospitality, retail and care sector.

"Information sessions were delivered by the employers on site in the job centre, which was followed by one to one interviews. As a result of this approach many employers were able to offer jobs on the spot to customers.

“Throughout the month of July we will be promoting the national manufacturing industry in Midlothian, when we will be showcasing the various job roles that are available within this sector and in addition will be working with local employers to highlight their vacancies.

"We are also working with Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership to help support their current recruitment for care workers across many locations in Midlothian.