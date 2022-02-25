Latest webinar for people affected by MS to focus on mental health

MS Society logo.

MS Society Scotland is hosting the monthly Ask an Expert Webinars as part of its Wellbeing Hub offer. People living with MS, and their family members, can log onto the online sessions and listen to professionals and experts in their fields talking about a variety of topics relating to MS and general health.

Next month’s Ask an Expert Webinar, on the evening of Wednesday, March 30, is called ‘Talking about My MS’ and participants will hear from a medical professional, a university lecturer and a father of two living with MS.