Launch event for proposals to regenerate Dalkeith town centre

The launch follows a series of engagement activities held during May and June, when more than 300 people took part in drop-in sessions, online workshops and walkabouts.
The proposals will be on display at the consultation event in Dalkeith Library on Thursday, August 25, 1pm- 5pm. Along with staff from Midlothian Council, representatives of Reiach and Hall Architects will be on hand to answer questions on the day.
The draft proposals will remain on display in the library until September 3. People will be able to share their views on these emerging ideas through an online survey or by completing survey forms available at Dalkeith Library.
“I would like to thank everyone who took part and shared their views in May and June for their valuable comments and ideas,” said Midlothian Council Leader, Councillor Kelly Parry.
“We’ve shared these with Reiach and Hall Architects to help develop the regeneration proposals, which are now going on display.
“I would encourage everyone to take a look at these initial proposals, to see what others have said, and comment on them, either online or in person. All the feedback we receive will be used to create the final town centre strategy and masterplan that will go to the council for approval at the end of the year.”