Launch event for proposals to regenerate Dalkeith town centre

Stock photo of Dalkeith Town Centre, by Lisa Ferguson.

The launch follows a series of engagement activities held during May and June, when more than 300 people took part in drop-in sessions, online workshops and walkabouts.

The proposals will be on display at the consultation event in Dalkeith Library on Thursday, August 25, 1pm- 5pm. Along with staff from Midlothian Council, representatives of Reiach and Hall Architects will be on hand to answer questions on the day.

The draft proposals will remain on display in the library until September 3. People will be able to share their views on these emerging ideas through an online survey or by completing survey forms available at Dalkeith Library.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part and shared their views in May and June for their valuable comments and ideas,” said Midlothian Council Leader, Councillor Kelly Parry.

“We’ve shared these with Reiach and Hall Architects to help develop the regeneration proposals, which are now going on display.