Leith man who accidentally spent £400 on a drunken Uber ride home gifted free taxis for a year
A 20-year-old from Leith who accidentally ended up 100 miles from home after falling asleep in an Uber home on Friday night has been given free taxi rides for a year.
What was supposed to be an ordinary Uber ride home after a night out at ATIK club turned into a very expensive mistake when Joseph Fergie mixed up his cab order and then fell asleep in the car.
The 20-year-old was woken up by the driver at 8.30am on Saturday to let him know they had arrived - in Kirkcudbright, Dumfries and Galloway, 110 miles from Mr Fergie's intended destination in Leith.
The confused Mr Fergie posted a Snapchat video to friends with the caption: "Check my location what the hell happened to me."
He eventually managed to get home that afternoon after a series of bus and train journeys across the country.
Now he has been compensated for his mistake by ATIK, which has stepped in to offer him free taxis from the club home to Leith for a year.
General Manager of the club Mark Cameron told the Daily Record: ""He is delighted that the club after hearing of his mammoth journey have offered him a free taxi ride home to Leith every time he spends a night out at ATIK for a whole year.
"We have also offered him free entry and a VIP booth this weekend for him and his friends, to tell them again of his magical mystery tour of Scotland after his previous night out at ATIK.
"He is looking forward to knowing that ATIK will make sure he gets home safely in a taxi and it's not going to cost him £400."