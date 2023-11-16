Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shore in Leith has been voted the best neighbourhood in the UK and Ireland at an awards ceremony in London.

The area won Great Neighbourhood Award at the 2023 Urbanism Awards, which are based on a number of social, economic and environmental factors, including good governance and commercial success. The award is one of five given out each year by The Academy of Urbanism, a network of built environment experts from across Europe. They recognise Britain and Ireland’s best place, street, neighbourhood and town, as well as Europe’s best city.

Edinburgh has had previous success at the Urbanism Awards, including Portobello winning the Great Neighbourhood Award in 2019 and the city council’s head of placemaking and mobility, Daisy Narayanan, receiving the Civic Servant award in 2021. And last month Time Out named Leith as one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods.

The Shore at Leith has been voted the best neighbourhood in the UK and Ireland. Picture: Scott Louden.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “A strong sense of pride and community spirit makes Leith Shore a very special neighbourhood. The Shore is steeped in history, and rich in culture and character, with a great mix of independent restaurants, pubs, shows and since June, the tram has become a familiar sight on the streets of Leith and is proving extremely popular.

"This award recognises what we in Edinburgh already know – our port is a booming and sustainable place to live, work or visit. We’re proud to work closely with the community, planners, community council and others to retain its heritage, while developing the neighbourhood that’s modern and sustainable for the 21st century.”

And Carol MacBain, lead assessor for the award, said: “Leith Shore is a prime example of the roles connectivity and community play in the success of a neighbourhood. The Leith Connections Project, alongside the new Edinburgh tram extension, and prioritisation of active travel are helping create rapid, sustainable transport links.

"Meanwhile the strength of community interest and the shared objectives of the council have created a strong environment for community wealth building, from public realm improvements to youth centres and accessibility initiatives. ‘Leithers’ are rightly proud of their heritage and the work being done, and the area is decidedly on the way up.”