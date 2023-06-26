The sun shone on Dalkeith Country Park on Saturday as pop stars from the 1980s took to the stage for the annual Let’s Rock Scotland music festival .

Acts including Wet Wet Wet, The Human League, Betty Boo, Tony Hadley, Midge Ure, Livin Joy and Huge and Cry entertained thousands of music fans at the Midlothian venue, with many in attendance dressed for the occasion in colourful 1980s clothing, with neon pink and green among the most popular looks.