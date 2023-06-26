News you can trust since 1873
80s pop stars shine in the sun in Midlothian
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST

The sun shone on Dalkeith Country Park on Saturday as pop stars from the 1980s took to the stage for the annual Let’s Rock Scotland music festival.

Acts including Wet Wet Wet, The Human League, Betty Boo, Tony Hadley, Midge Ure, Livin Joy and Huge and Cry entertained thousands of music fans at the Midlothian venue, with many in attendance dressed for the occasion in colourful 1980s clothing, with neon pink and green among the most popular looks.

Thousands gathered at Dalkeith Country Park on Saturday for the annual Let's Rock music festival, with hit makers from the 1980s taking to the stage at this retro festival.

1. Let's rock!

Thousands gathered at Dalkeith Country Park on Saturday for the annual Let's Rock music festival, with hit makers from the 1980s taking to the stage at this retro festival. Photo: Steve [email protected]

Legendary Scottish pop-rockers Wet Wet Wet from Clydebank took to the stage on Saturday evening to play hits including Sweet Little Mystery and Wishing I was Lucky.

2. Wet Wet Wet

Legendary Scottish pop-rockers Wet Wet Wet from Clydebank took to the stage on Saturday evening to play hits including Sweet Little Mystery and Wishing I was Lucky. Photo: Steve Gunn

These retro music fans got into the 1980s vibe on Saturday at Let's Rock Scotland 2023 at Dalkeith Country Park.

3. Dress-up time

These retro music fans got into the 1980s vibe on Saturday at Let's Rock Scotland 2023 at Dalkeith Country Park. Photo: Steve [email protected]

'Vienna' star Midge Ure on stage at Let's Rock Scotland 2023 at Dalkeith Country Park on Saturday, June 24.

4. Midge Ure

'Vienna' star Midge Ure on stage at Let's Rock Scotland 2023 at Dalkeith Country Park on Saturday, June 24. Photo: Steve Gunn

