Levelling-up boost for Gorebridge hall

Craig Hoy MSP, pictured outside Vogrie Hall in Gorebridge.

The funding is part of a £12.3 million funding package by the UK Government to help communities in Scotland take control of much-loved assets that might otherwise be lost.

Vogrie Hall is one of 10 projects across Scotland set to benefit from the Community Ownership fund.

The 1930s building was once a hub at the heart of the local community but was forced to close in 2020 due to the need for urgent refurbishment estimated to cost in the region of £537,495.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St David’s Brass Band acquired the property for £1,000 in February and raised around £270,000 for repair work to the hall.

The new funding will allow the building to open once again, providing a boost to local people through community events and activities.

Mr Hoy (Con) welcomed the investment, commenting: “For many years Vogrie Hall was a vital resource at the heart of the local community, enjoyed by people from across Midlothian.

“I would like to wish St David’s Brass Band all the best for the renovations which they plan to carry out to the hall.

“Despite being Scotland’s fastest growing area, Midlothian continues to have too few community facilities. That is why I warmly welcome this investment which will allow Vogrie Hall to reopen.”

Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove said: “I’m delighted that we are awarding this funding to Vogrie Hall – a once vital pillar of the local community – to breathe new life into the centre. As we work to level up the United Kingdom, we are backing community-led projects like Vogrie Hall that bring people together, restore local pride and benefit places across the country.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: "St David's Brass Band's plans to use the £127,251 to restore this once vital hub for the use of the Gorebridge community is a great example of what we want this funding to deliver. The UK Government is investing £1.7 billion to level up communities in Scotland so that projects like this can flourish.”

The £150 million Community Ownership Fund has been set up to help communities take ownership of assets and amenities at risk of closure. These could include pubs, football grounds, museums or music venues.