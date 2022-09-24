The singer appeared on BBC Breakfast on Saturday morning to discuss his latest music video ahead of a new album release this year.

After chatting about hair with presenter Charlie Stayt, Naga Munchetty playfully asked if the men would “like a room.”

Startled, Calpaldi joked “I thought you said a rim, jeez.”

Lewis Capaldi: Breakfast TV hosts startled as Scottish singer has 'a classic breakdown of communication' on morning television

The presenters swiftly moved on, telling viewers they would be “having a little word with Lewis”, who then apologised.

Capaldi, who went to school in West Lothian, later tweeted a clip of the moment, writing “a classic breakdown of communication.”

Last week, Lewis Capaldi stormed to the top of the UK singles chart, equalling Adele in accomplishing a hat-trick of number ones.

Capaldi said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for doing this with me and getting it to this point, even though I did most of the work myself!

“This one goes out to all of you, the people who love me, and especially to my enemies.