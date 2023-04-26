Screams rippled across the stadium as Lewis Capaldi brought a surprise guest on stage during his concert in Vancouver on Tuesday 25 April.

The singer , 26, from Glasgow, announced during the concert that he came to Vancouver wanting to perform a cover song of his “favourite band from Vancouver” and his “favourite song from a Canadian artist ever.”

As he raved about the song ‘Rockstar,’ the spotlights began to shift and Chad Kroeger, the lead singer of Nickelback, appeared on stage.

Lewis Capaldi will be performing in Newcastle next year

Chad joked about how many lyrics the song has before saying that Lewis’ tour manager had printed out some of the lyrics and put them on the stage, but the lyrics still weren’t big enough for them to read.

“I’m hoping that if we just play this loud enough, even if we **** up, they’ll just pick up the words,” Chad said.

He and Lewis then sang ‘Rockstar,’ with Chad playing the guitar and the audience sang along. They followed this song with a second unrehearsed song ‘How You Remind Me.’

Chad Kroeger (L) and Avril Lavigne attend the Songwriters Hall of Fame 44th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at the New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

“This we actually didn’t rehearse, but we can do it,” Chad said.

“We can do it,” Lewis agreed. “This is ****ing Nickelback in the house.”

Fans posted clips of the duet on Twitter, expressing their excitement to see Lewis and Chad together.

One fan tweeted: “JUST LEWIS CAPALDI AND CHAD KROEGER EVERYONE 🤩 Covered Rockstar and [How You] Remind Me. I’m sorry but this a ****ing win for Vancouver 🇨🇦”

“Can safely say that @LewisCapaldi bringing Chad Kroeger from Nickelback on stage to sing Rockstar was the last thing I expected this evening,” another said.

A third tweeted: “Having Chad Kroeger show up as a guest to @LewisCapaldi was absolutely legendary. Great show by these two beauties. Can’t wait to see a full @Nickelback show in Edmonton this summer! Still picking my jaw up off the floor.”

The performance came as part of Lewis’ ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour , which comes to the UK this summer.

