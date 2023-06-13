Lewis Capaldi has become one of the most recognisable Scottish faces, as his career has reached new heights in the past year alone. On 19 May, the Glasgow-born singer released his highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which quickly became the fastest-selling album of the year so far.

Lewis has also had five UK number ones, starred in his own Netflix documentary and sold out almost every show he has performed at, with fans unable to get enough of the star’s honesty and talent.

So, here’s Seven facts you might not know about the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer.

How many of these Lewis Capaldi facts did you know about?

1. Lewis was discovered through Soundcloud

Lewis’ career kicked off when he was discovered by his now manager Ryan Walter. Ryan had been in search of musical talent for about four and a half months when he found Lewis’ Soundcloud and YouTube channels. He stumbled across a recording of Lewis on SoundCloud singing into his iPhone in his bedroom and immediately knew Lewis was the talent he’d been looking for.

2. Lewis is a Celtic FC fan

Lewis has been known to represent his hometown of Glasgow in the form of the city’s football team Celtic FC. Lewis has been seen on multiple occasions donning Celtic shirts and revealed his love for the team live on TV at a performance at the Festival di Sanremo in Italy back in 2020. When asked by one of the festival’s hosts which team he supported, Lewis turned to face the crowd and said: "Celtic football club, Glasgow's green and white, do you know what I mean?"

3. If he wasn't famous, Lewis would be working as a fishmonger

In a 2020 interview, Lewis admitted that had his music career not taken off, he likely would have become a fishmonger at the family business. Lewis’ dad owns a fish shop called KP’s Fresh Fish, although Lewis also admitted that he hates fish and “can’t look at prawns in the face.”

4. Lewis is currently dating actor and dancer Ellie MacDowell

While the pair have not confirmed how they met, Lewis and Ellie were first seen together on a date in November 2022. In early 2023, the two of them were seen at the Brit Awards after party together, which seemingly confirmed their relationship. The couple have been very private on social media. However, Lewis has opened up about Ellie in interviews in which he described himself as a “happy chappy” and Ellie as a “lovely lady.”

5. Lewis is related to Doctor Who Star Peter Capaldi

It’s no coincidence that Lewis Capaldi shares his last name with the famous Doctor Who star because Peter Capaldi, who portrayed the twelfth incarnation of the Doctor, is in fact related to the singer. Lewis and Peter are second cousins once removed on his father’s side, and Peter appeared in the music video for Lewis’ hit song ‘Someone You Loved,’ shortly after the pair were introduced to one another.

6. He has a reported net worth of $10 million

Lewis has a reported net worth of $10 million, which is just under £8 million. This large sum can be attributed to single and album sales, ticket sales and merch sales. Lewis also owns multiple properties in Glasgow including a £1.6 million mansion, a luxurious townhouse and an apartment.

7. He’s best friends with Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran

Lewis has some very famous friends, the closest of which being One Direction’s Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran. Lewis and Niall’s friendship dates back to when Lewis was just starting out in the industry, and the pair have been known to make digs at and show support for one another in the public eye.

