Lewis Capaldi 'looks like Paul McCartney' as he takes on FaceApp challenge

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has taken his turn at the viral FaceApp challenge taking the internet by storm.

The 22-year-old posted this hilarious snap of himself alongside Niall Horan from boyband One Direction with two looking like old-age pensioners.

In a tweet, Capaldi, from West Lothian, joked: "I look like Paul McCartney if he was really ill."

The #AgeChallenge "challenges" you to upload an image of yourself with the FaceApp's filter applied.

Lewis Capaldi. Picture: PA

Dozens of celebrities including Gordon Ramsay, Piers Morgan and rapper Drake have jumped on the bandwagon to share pictures of what they may look like decades in the future.

Capaldi is no stranger to a joke and a wind-up. At the TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow on the weekend, the singing sensation wore a Chewbacca mask onto the main stage after Noel Gallagher compared him to the Star Wars character.



The Scottish singer-songwriter donned the mask for his set on the main stage of TRNSMT in front of around 50,000 people in Glasgow Green.