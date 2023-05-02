Lewis Capaldi has lost the recording of a song he collaborated with Calvin Harris on, and he has yet to find it for it to be released. The Glasgow-born singer, 26, has been competing with the Scottish DJ, 39, in the charts since Lewis released his first single.

The rivalry started when Lewis beat Calvin’s ‘Giant’ to the Number One spot in 2019 with ‘Someone You Loved’. However, Calvin has confirmed that the pair put their rivalry aside to collaborate on a track, but did not reveal any details about the song itself.

In an interview with The Mirror, Calvin said: “We made a tune together two years ago and then something happened to it. He put it on his laptop and then lost it or something. He’s a great lad and even though we’re not best friends or anything like that, it’s always nice to see a Scottish lad doing well.”

Last month, Lewis knocked Calvin’s collaboration with Ellie Goulding, ‘Miracle’, from the Number One spot with the release of ‘Wish You The Best’. However, Calvin returned the favour on April 28 when his tune reclaimed the top spot of the UK Singles Chart.

‘Wish You The Best’ became Lewis’ fifth UK number one single; however, Calvin has had 11 UK number ones. This comes just weeks before the release of Lewis’ highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which will be released on May 19.