Lewis Capaldi appeared on The Voice finale last night (May 22) to perform his number one single ‘Wish You The Best.’ This is the second time the singer, 26 from Glasgow, has performed the single in a televised performance following his performance at the BAFTAs last week.

Lewis performed in the first part of the finale, with the second part set to air tonight (May 23) where the winner of season 23 will be crowned. Following Lewis Performance, fans took to social media to praise the singer.

Lewis Capaldi performs on The Voice

One fan said: “A very beautiful and moving performance by Lewis Capaldi.” Another commented: “This man really writes and sings from the heart every time,” with a third adding: “Lewis capaldi, wows us every time. awesome he came down and performed!”

Lewis’ longtime friend Niall Horan is a judge on this season of The Voice with some fans speculating it was the former One Direction star who got his friend the gig. One fan commented on Youtube: “I love that Lewis is there! i bet he and Niall are having a blast.” Another replied:“That’s probably a big reason Lewis performed actually.”

Following the recent release of Lewis’ sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ Lewis revealed he recorded a song with Niall for the record. However, the song was axed after it wasn’t up to Lewis’ standards. He explained: “We wrote a song and it was not good. Yeah, it was f***ing s**t. He wrote most of it.”

Niall is not the only one whose collaboration was not up to Lewis’ standards. In an interview with Audacy, Lewis talked about a song he and Matty Healy worked on together that also didn’t make the cut on.

Despite scrapping the big-name collaborations, Lewis’ album has been immensely successful in the week following its release. The Official Chart company released their midweek charts yesterday (May 22), confirming that Lewis’ album is heading more-than-comfortably for Number 1 in its debut week.

Lewis Capaldi official charts

