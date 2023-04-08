Emotional documentary reveals Whitburn singer Lewis Capaldi’s battle with mental health issues
Anyone expecting a laugh a minute in the new one and a half hour documentary about Lewis Capaldi are in for a shock, with the Whitburn singer opening up about his mental health issues as he struggles to deal with his newfound worldwide fame. The ‘Someone You Loved’ star is well-known and loved for his playful and sometimes downright hilarious behaviour, which has helped endear him even further to his fans, along with his heartfelt ballads.
However, in the new Netflix documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now’, released this week, Lewis reveals all as the cameras follow him on his journey following the success of his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’, which sold more than 10 million copies, to having to write his ‘difficult’ follow-up album while back home in Whitburn with his parents during lockdown. The emotional journey that ensues will surprise fans, as the normally confident singer struggles with tics and his self belief and is later diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome.
1. Mental health
The most striking thing in the Netflix documentary is how Lewis struggles to cope with his mental health issues, which are compounded by his frustration at the lack of progress on songwriting for his second album, with the worldwide Covid pandemic and lockdown only adding to the problem. Normally known for his sense of humour, it is interesting and refreshing to see how honest and open Lewis is about his struggles with his mental health, something that can hit anyone hard, even chart topping singers. Photo: Samir Hussein/ Getty
2. Tics
The most uncomfortable viewing in How I'm Feeling Now is watching the West Lothian star's tics getting worse as his mental health deteriorates during the documentary. Although he tries to shrug it off, his parents, friends and management raise concerns about his health and he is later diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, much to the relief of Lewis, who proclaims "I no longer worry that I'm going to die", and his family and friends. Photo: Valery Hache/ Getty
3. Wembley Arena
His health worries come to a head during this London show, with the singer crippled by back pain and exhaustion as he struggles to continue his performance. Watching his adoring fans finish the words to his songs would bring a tear to a glass eye. His parents, watching from the stands, are quick to voice their concerns, with his dad describing it as Lewis's "worst moment". Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
4. Hometown boy
It's interesting to see that the chart topper still spends most of his time at his parents home in Whitburn, although this is largely down to the Covid lockdown. We later see Lewis and his family move out of his childhood home into a bigger house nearby. And with the restrictions easing, Lewis moves into a new home in Glasgow with one of his friends. Lewis speaks warmly about his hometown, recalling memories of growing up there, and we see him happily wave to customers at an opticians on the town's high street as he drives past. Photo: Ian West/ PA