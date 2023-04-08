4 . Hometown boy

It's interesting to see that the chart topper still spends most of his time at his parents home in Whitburn, although this is largely down to the Covid lockdown. We later see Lewis and his family move out of his childhood home into a bigger house nearby. And with the restrictions easing, Lewis moves into a new home in Glasgow with one of his friends. Lewis speaks warmly about his hometown, recalling memories of growing up there, and we see him happily wave to customers at an opticians on the town's high street as he drives past. Photo: Ian West/ PA