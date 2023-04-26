Lewis Capaldi has been speaking more about his relationship with new girlfriend Ellie MacDowall, the Edinburgh-born actress and model he has been dating for some months now.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker’s relationship with Ellie, 23, first became public late last year, when they were pictured out on a date together.

In February, they were seen at London's O2 during the BRITS, with onlookers saying they looked ‘very loved up’, and even shared a kiss in the audience.

Earlier this month, West Lothian singer Lewis spoken publicly about his new girlfriend for time during an interview with Scott Mills.

He told the BBC Radio 2 host: “I have a girlfriend and that’s going really well, I am happy chappy, she’s a lovely lady I feel good about everything.”

Now, the chart-topping superstar has given further insight into his love life on Heart FM

Lewis appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to discuss about his new album.

The 26-year-old not only talked about his upcoming release and his Netflix documentary but also about his new relationship Ellie, who he says is an avid listener of Heart FM.

“We did give you a little bit of a pep talk last time,” Jamie said. “I’d like to think that somehow maybe we were part of that.”

Lewis replied: “You guys were instrumental. She’s an avid listener of the show, obviously, and we have since got together.”

When asked by Amanda if he’s happy, Lewis said that it was a “loaded question.”

This comes after he described himself in a previous interview as a “happy chappy” in his new relationship.

Amanda and Jamie then asked Lewis to play a game which involved sharing with them the last voice note he recorded. Lewis revealed the recording was of a “weird-sounding” fart, which he admitted he had sent to his girlfriend.

“Here I am thinking that we put all this work into your love life, and now you’re just doing that,” Jamie joked.

“You’ve got to love me for me, Jamie,” Lewis responded.

“Yes! I agree with that!” Amanda exclaimed.

“Do you know what I mean? You’ve gotta love me warts and all,” Lewis said before Jamie announced that they had run out of interview time.

Later this year, Ellie will be seen on our TV screens in new biopic Archie, which focuses on Hollywood legend Cary Grant.

The four-part drama series, which will air on ITV's new streaming service ITVX, will see the actress playing the part of his daughter, Jennifer Grant.

How I’m Feeling, which explores Lewis’ rise to fame, as well as his mental health struggles and Tourette’s journey, is available to watch now on Netflix.

“I’m pretty terrified for people to see this documentary if I’m quite honest, but I’m also really proud of it,” he said recently.

