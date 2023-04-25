Lewis Capaldi has released a heartwarming video of loved ones reuniting at Heathrow Airport while he performs his new single ‘Wish You The Best.’

The singer, 26 from Glasgow, stands in the international arrivals hall playing the guitar and singing into a microphone. Those waiting for their loved ones to arrive in the terminal listen to Lewis sing, before greeting their friends and family in a series of emotional scenes.

Lewis Capaldi plays ‘Wish You The Best’ at Heathrow Airport’s international arrivals hall

People can be seen in the video holding ‘Welcome Home’ signs and flowers before running under the barrier to embrace their loved ones after a flight. Families and friends then pose together in front of a backdrop and hold up whiteboards showing how long it had been since they had last seen each other.

The video, which has over 700,000 views at the time of writing, was filmed on 28 March but wasn’t released on Lewis’ YouTube until 21 April.

The comments have been flooded with heartwarming remarks praising both the video and Lewis’ song.

One comment read: “The song itself is powerful, but what makes the video even more powerful is the genuine expression of the people waiting on their loved ones.”

Another said: “No drugs, no swearing, no naked women, just 100% real talent.”

“Lewis Capaldi never fails to make me cry or laugh. He speaks to people’s hearts . One of my favourite singers of all time,” said another.

The release of the video came after the release of the official music video for the single, which has been widely received by Lewis’ fans, just like the song itself.

‘Wish You The Best’ recently hit number 1, making it Lewis’ fifth UK number 1 single, making his success equal that of Beyoncé, the Black Eyed Peas, David Bowie, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars & The Police.

The single is the fourth to be released from Lewis’ highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’

