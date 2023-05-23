Lewis Capaldi has fans questioning what he might know about the rumours that pop icon Taylor Swift and 1975 frontman Matty Healy are dating. In a cryptic TikTok, Lewis said that “the world must hear what I have to say.”

The video that accompanied this comment featured clips edited together with effects, the last of which saw Lewis with his hands clasped together as he shook his head. The on-screen text read: “Random people on the internet preparing to give their thoughts on the ‘Taylor Swift/Matty Healy discourse’”

Lewis’ use of quotations around the words “‘Taylor Swift/Matty Healy discourse,’” alongside the fact that Lewis and Matty are friends, left fans questioning what the singer might know about the situation. Fans took to the comments section of the video, which has 1.8 million views at the time of writing, in an attempt to get Lewis to spill the beans.

One fan commented: “bestie spill the tea,” with another adding: “Lewis...what do you know....” A third said: “Lewis, it's time to give your thoughts the people want answers x.” Lewis has not posted a TikTok or addressed the curious comments since.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Prior to the rumours surfacing, Lewis gave some insight into what Matty was like, as he described a phone call the pair had.

He told The Sunday Times: "I FaceTimed Chris Martin, I think to ask if he wanted to come to an after-party. Thank God he didn’t reply." He continued: “I also FaceTimed Matt Healy that night. Not so bad. Matty’s more... normal? Oh no, I wouldn’t say that. He’s maybe more up for a laugh. I mean, not that Chris isn’t."

In an interview with Audacy, Lewis also revealed he and the 1975 frontman had worked on a song together, but it didn’t make the cut on his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’ When asked why it wouldn’t be featured on the album, Lewis said: “It was just a bit weird, which I liked but just not for this record. I think maybe the next record will go a bit left of centre.”

Taylor and Matty are yet to confirm the dating rumours, but the pair have been seen out together following his appearance at her Nashville Eras Tour shows. However, she did share a personal update with fans at one of her Foxborough concerts over the weekend.