West Lothian singer Lewis Capadi has made it onto a list of richest celebrities aged 30 and under in the UK.

The Whitburn chart sensation placed at No.16 on Heat Magazine’s annual rich list – having amassed a £17m fortune.

Capaldi released Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent in May 2019, spending 10 weeks in the album top spot.

The record spawned a string of hits including Someone You Loved, Before You Go and Hold Me While You Wait, cementing him as one of the biggest newcomers in pop history.

It’s been a remarkable rise for the young Scot, who only last year said he was making good use of lockdown by writing new songs every day – because he “needs money”.

Topping The Heat Rich List for the third year running was Ed Sheeran.

The Shape of You singer, 30, has increased his estimated worth over the past 12 months to a staggering £236.5 million.

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles, 27, came second in the list with an estimated worth of £80.0 million.

Heat Magazine said that, in addition to his career in the entertainment industries, he has made “savvy investments, including a new live music arena in Manchester”.

“Harry’s gender-fluid dressing style has made him a fashion darling and he has a lucrative Gucci promo deal,” a statement added.

Pop group Little Mix came third as a collective with an estimated worth of £66.7 million, while Styles’ former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, was fourth with £57.5 million.

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, other former One Direction stars, tied in sixth with £47.0 million, while Zayn Malik was ninth with £38.0 million.

The magazine also compiled a list of the wealthiest stars outside the UK.

Reality star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner claimed the top spot in the list with £773.0 million, followed by singer Justin Bieber with £347.0 million.

Liberty Poole also topped the list of this year’s Love Island contestants with an estimated £1.7 million, followed by Millie Court, who was crowned as the winner alongside Liam Reardon, with £700,000.

The Heat Rich List uses company accounts, record sales, TV contracts and endorsements to estimate the worth of celebrities.

