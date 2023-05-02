Lewis Capaldi has been calling fans to thank them personally for streaming his new single ‘Wish You The Best’.The Glasgow-born singer, 26, announced on his Instagram stories yesterday (May 1) that he would be checking Spotify at random points during the day and calling fans listening to the song at that time.

He later posted a video of one of his phone calls to his Instagram story. The video featured Lewis calling an American fan named Brianna who told Lewis she was in Kansas. The pair had a short conversation in which Lewis congratulated Brianna on the Kansas City Chiefs winning the 2023 superbowl and asked her which of his shows she preferred attending – Chicago or Nashville.

Lewis said: “I just wanted to say thank you very much for listening to Wish You The Best; it means a lot, and I appreciate you.”

“Oh no problem, we saw you in Chicago and Nashville,” Brianna replied.

Lewis captioned the video: “Brianna was lovely to say hi!! Remember [I] am calling some of ya who have Wish You The Best playing! X”

Lewis has been encouraging fans to stream the song ahead of the release of his second studio album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which comes out on May 19. He has also been encouraging fans to watch the ‘Wish You The Best’ music video , which has taken the internet by storm for making fans cry due to its heartbreaking storyline.

Lewis has been responding and reacting to videos fans have posted watching the video and said he “takes pleasure” in watching his fans’ hearts break. In multiple TikTok’s , Lewis has made comments like “so many children going to therapy early because of this video and honestly they should be thanking me for the head start” and “I feel like my latest music video is emotionally scarring this children and I don’t know how to feel ‘cause on one hand it’s sad but also at least the song is getting out there.”

