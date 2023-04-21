News you can trust since 1873
Lewis Capaldi thanks audience for helping to finish song after his Tourette’s hinders performance in Chicago

Lauren Johnson
By Lauren Johnson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:38 BST

Lewis Capaldi’s fans finished singing ‘Someone You Loved,’ after his Tourette’s took over while he was on stage in Chicago.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, posted a video on TikTok of the crowd singing alongside the piano. The video was accompanied by the on-screen caption “Thanks so much for last night Chicago. I couldn’t sing my last song because of my tourette’s but thank you for finishing it for me. That was very special.”

Fans flooded the comments of the video, which has 2.9 million views at the time of writing, to express their love and support for Lewis.

One commented: “Lewis, there are so many of us who would literally kill to be able to go to one of your concerts and finish your songs for you.”

“Your health & wellbeing will always come first! everyone completely understands! we all love you 🫶🏻 hope you’re feeling better today x,” said another.

A third commented: “You need to stop apologising Lewis. The joy of singing along with you playing the piano is a core memory for each and everyone that was there.”

Lewis Capaldi performs on the main stage during day three of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 10, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)Lewis Capaldi performs on the main stage during day three of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 10, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Lewis Capaldi performs on the main stage during day three of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 10, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

This is not the first time Lewis has been unable to perform a song because of his Tourette’s. In February, fans in Germany also finished a song for Lewis as he struggled with symptoms on stage.

Lewis was diagnosed with Tourette’s last year and has also battled mental health issues, including panic attacks and anxiety that have manifested into a shoulder twitch.

Previously, Lewis told fans that he may have to stop making music and performing altogether, as his career causes his physical and mental symptoms to worsen.

Despite this, fans have continued to support Lewis, who recently expressed more gratitude for his fans after the success of his new single ‘Wish You The Best.’ He said he has not seen a response like this to one of his songs since his hit single ‘Someone You Loved’ was released.

His new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ doesn’t come out until 19 May, but he has released four singles from the album so far.

Despite not being released yet, the album is currently the number one most listened to on Apple Music.

