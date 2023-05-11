Lewis Capaldi to appear in new episode of Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg

Lewis Capaldi will appear on the new episode of Chicken Shop Date on Friday 12 May with Amelia Dimoldenberg. Chicken Shop Date sees host, Amelia, ask her famous guests questions, as they eat fried chicken on their 'date' in a deadpan comedy style.

Lewis, 26 from Glasgow, was rumoured to be on the show after Ameila posted a snap at Glasgow’s iconic Blue Lagoon fish and chip shop. This was followed by a screenshot of a tweet requesting Lewis be on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tweet read: "Please god someone get Lewis Capaldi on chicken shop date before I combust! His and Amelia's banter would be otherworldly and frankly we're being ROBBED by this meeting of great minds."

However, fans were unsure if Lewis would be a guest on the show, as he had been on tour in the US since March, with his final show being in Texas today (11 May). Following Amelia’s cryptic clues, she posted an official Instagram announcement captioned: “He brings me nuggets in the morning ❤️ my date with @lewiscapaldi is out on FRIDAY,” which Lewis reposted on his Instagram story.

Fans were quick to express their excitement for the pair’s collaboration. One fan commented: “I know it’s the best one already,” with another adding: “The collab the world needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia also posted a reel of her and Lewis eating chicken together with the caption: “Can @lewiscapaldi handle it ?? Find out on @chickenshopdate on Friday.” In the video, Amelia can be seen mouthing the words to an audio that says: “I like you, and if you can’t handle it, you can just, you know, f*** off.”

Lewis’ appearance on the show comes just one week before the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which will be released on 19 May. The album will feature 12 songs, four of which Lewis has already released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad