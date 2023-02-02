News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lewis Capaldi unveils waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds - and it looks just like the Someone You Loved singer

Lewis’ new figure will go on display at the tourist attraction this spring

By Gary Flockhart
5 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 2:26pm

Lewis Capaldi revealed that he’s been immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds – then invited his fans to “come and touch my bum” when it goes in display.

The West Lothian chart sensation finally came face-to-face with the figure, four years after first sitting for artists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The delay was caused by the Covid pandemic and Capaldi's commitments to writing songs for his latest album.

Lewis Capaldi comes face to face with his new Madame Tussaud’s waxwork figure, which is set to go on display in Blackpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin
Most Popular

In the announcement video, the Someone You Loved hitmaker commented on the figure, saying: “It is weird to look at myself like this – I wish I’d never had this haircut, but it is forever immortalised in this wax figure. I love it.

“For fans, I think it will be great, they can come and touch my bum!”

The Capaldi waxwork will be unveiled in the spring and take up residence at Madame Tussauds on Blackpool Promenade.

According to the attraction, thousands of measurements had to be taken by a team of sculptors and hairstylists before they set the figure in wax.

Kyle Woodcock, Senior Attractions Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “It has been great fun working with Lewis to ensure we create a lifelike figure for his loyal fan base.

“The star was full of charm during his sittings and welcomed the in-depth hair and facial match with the talented team of artists at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, to enable them to replicate his youthful complexion, warm smiling expression and famed, tousled blonde hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Although it has been the longest figure creation process in our history, it has definitely been worth the wait, and we’re all very excited to see the figure when it goes on display.”

Read More
Lewis Capaldi admits he suffers from ‘a bit of imposter syndrome’
Lewis CapaldiWest LothianBlackpool Promenade