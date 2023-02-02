Lewis Capaldi revealed that he’s been immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds – then invited his fans to “come and touch my bum” when it goes in display.

The West Lothian chart sensation finally came face-to-face with the figure, four years after first sitting for artists.

The delay was caused by the Covid pandemic and Capaldi's commitments to writing songs for his latest album.

Lewis Capaldi comes face to face with his new Madame Tussaud’s waxwork figure, which is set to go on display in Blackpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin

In the announcement video, the Someone You Loved hitmaker commented on the figure, saying: “It is weird to look at myself like this – I wish I’d never had this haircut, but it is forever immortalised in this wax figure. I love it.

“For fans, I think it will be great, they can come and touch my bum!”

The Capaldi waxwork will be unveiled in the spring and take up residence at Madame Tussauds on Blackpool Promenade.

According to the attraction, thousands of measurements had to be taken by a team of sculptors and hairstylists before they set the figure in wax.

Kyle Woodcock, Senior Attractions Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “It has been great fun working with Lewis to ensure we create a lifelike figure for his loyal fan base.

“The star was full of charm during his sittings and welcomed the in-depth hair and facial match with the talented team of artists at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, to enable them to replicate his youthful complexion, warm smiling expression and famed, tousled blonde hair.

