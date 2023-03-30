Lewis Capaldi has posted multiple Instagram stories about how jet-lagged he feels since his arrival in Los Angeles.

The posts came after the singer, 26, from Glasgow, surprised passengers on board a British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Los Angeles. On the flight, he served food and drinks to passengers before performing a chorus and verse of his unreleased track, ‘Wish You The Best.’

Four superfans were onboard the flight after being personally invited for Lewis’ surprise appearance.

“First night of sold out US tour starts tomorrow in Nashville. I am so jet-lagged that I feel like I’ve got the flu,” Lewis captioned a close up picture of himself.

Lewis took to Instagram stories to share the news of his jet lag

He followed this story with another post captioned: “don’t have flu though do not be alarmed”

Sharing another story, he posted a snap of a red sticker that read “fragile” alongside the caption:“how I’m feeling now.”

The singer then posted a series of goofy stories before announcing his arrival in Nashville for the first day of his US tour, which begins today, 30 March, at The Grand Ole Opry.

In addition to his US tour, he will headline Reading & Leeds Festival in August, perform at Glastonbury Festival, as well as play his biggest headline summer shows to date to over 30,000 fans a night in Manchester, Edinburgh & Belfast.

Lewis recently premiered his new Netflicx documentary in Glasgow city centre on 23rd March.

His highly anticipated second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is out 19th May on EMI Records.

Ahead of the release of his new album, a raw and honest feature length music documentary, ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’, in partnership with Netflix, BMG, & Pulse Films, executive produced by Independent Entertainment will be released globally on Netflix on 5th April.

