Lewis Capaldi: Where to see the Scottish singer perform in the UK this summer
Lewis Capaldi’s long-awaited tour will be coming to the UK this summer following the release of his sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’
The Glasgow-born singer, 26, is currently on the US leg of the tour, with his last show being on May 11 in Texas before his new album drops on May 19. The Forget Me hitmaker will then continue his tour from May 19 to October 7, and will make a number of stops in the UK along the way.
Lewis was originally scheduled to continue his tour on May 31. However, he recently announced 10 “intimate” shows that he will play to celebrate the release of his album. The shows will take place from May 19 to May 24. Tickets for the shows went on sale on May 5 and sold out almost “instantly.”
Where can you see Lewis Capaldi perform in the UK?
Lewis will perform at 14 UK venues between May 19 and September 3, 2023
MAY
Fri 19th Kingston Pryzm - 5pm & 7pm (with Banquet Records)
Sat 20 th Dundee Fat Sam’s - 2.45pm & 5pm (with Assai Records)
Sun 21st Glasgow SWG3 - 6.30pm & 9pm (with Assai Records)
Mon 22nd Nottingham The Level - 6pm & 9pm (with Rough Trade)
Wed 24th Bristol Marble Factory - 6pm & 9pm (with Rough Trade)
JUNE
Sat 11th Capital Summertime Ball 2023
Fri 23rd - Sun 25th Glastonbury Festival 2023
JULY
Sat 1st Chepstow Racecourse
AUGUST
Fri 25th Manchester, Wythenshawe Park
Sat 26th Reading Festival 2023
Sun 27th Leeds Festival 2023
Wed 30th Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre
SEPTEMBER
Fri 1st Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre
Sun 3rd Belfast, Vital Festival 2023
The two shows in Edinburgh will feature performances from special guests McFly.
According to Lewis’ official website, all UK tour dates are sold out. However, limited tickets are available on Ticketmaster for select shows.