Lewis Capaldi’s long-awaited tour will be coming to the UK this summer following the release of his sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’

The Glasgow-born singer, 26, is currently on the US leg of the tour, with his last show being on May 11 in Texas before his new album drops on May 19. The Forget Me hitmaker will then continue his tour from May 19 to October 7, and will make a number of stops in the UK along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis was originally scheduled to continue his tour on May 31. However, he recently announced 10 “intimate” shows that he will play to celebrate the release of his album. The shows will take place from May 19 to May 24. Tickets for the shows went on sale on May 5 and sold out almost “instantly.”

Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)

Where can you see Lewis Capaldi perform in the UK?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis will perform at 14 UK venues between May 19 and September 3, 2023

MAY

Fri 19th Kingston Pryzm - 5pm & 7pm (with Banquet Records)

Sat 20 th Dundee Fat Sam’s - 2.45pm & 5pm (with Assai Records)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sun 21st Glasgow SWG3 - 6.30pm & 9pm (with Assai Records)

Mon 22nd Nottingham The Level - 6pm & 9pm (with Rough Trade)

Wed 24th Bristol Marble Factory - 6pm & 9pm (with Rough Trade)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JUNE

Sat 11th Capital Summertime Ball 2023

Fri 23rd - Sun 25th Glastonbury Festival 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JULY

Sat 1st Chepstow Racecourse

AUGUST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fri 25th Manchester, Wythenshawe Park

Sat 26th Reading Festival 2023

Sun 27th Leeds Festival 2023

Wed 30th Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEPTEMBER

Fri 1st Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre

Sun 3rd Belfast, Vital Festival 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two shows in Edinburgh will feature performances from special guests McFly.