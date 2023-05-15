Lewis Capaldi headed straight from the airport to the BAFTAs to perform his first televised performance of his latest single ‘Wish You The Best.’ The singer, 26, from Glasgow wrapped up the North American leg of his tour on 11 May before heading immediately to his BAFTA’s performance.

Lewis reposted a clip of the performance to his Instagram story with the caption: “Straight from the airport to sing at @bafta last night. Genuinely so tired I can hardly remember but what a pleasure. Also got to tell Martin Freeman I love him so all good things.”

A clip was posted on the BAFTA Instagram account with the caption: “Thanks @lewiscapaldi for making us all emotional.”

Fans took to the comments of the post and on Twitter to express their love for the live performance. One fan commented: “I don’t think you understand how genuinely talented you are. I want to listen to this so loudly but having it on full volume isn’t enough. I need to inject this into my ear drums. you sound SO good.”

Another fan said on Twitter: “@LewisCapaldi Your performance of #Wishyouthebest at @BAFTA was True and Raw,” with another posting a clip of the performance to Instagram stories saying they were “speechless.”

‘Wish You The Best’ is the most recent single to be released from Lewis’ upcoming album “Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,” which will be released on 19 May. The single is currently number one on the Official Big Top 40 charts.

Lewis’s BAFTA performance comes just days before the release of his new album, which will kick off a string of “intimate” performances to celebrate the release. These will be followed by performances at a number of venues across the country including Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Capital’s Summertime Ball.

On 15 May, Lewis announced yet another surprise show for his fans, this one being in partnership with Virgin Media and is completely free. There are more than 900 pairs of tickets up for grabs for the show, but tickets are only available to Virgin Media broadband and O2 mobile customers through Priority.

