Bathgate singer Luke La Volpe has been announced among the first artists taking part in the The Music Venue Trust and National Lottery’s ‘United By Music’ Tour – which includes a gig in Edinburgh this summer.

'United by Music’ Tour sees 150 artists playing gigs in 130 grassroots venues across the UK, with fans able to buy 2-for-1 tickets with a National Lottery product.

La Volpe, a childhood pal of West Lothian chart sensation Lewis Capaldi, said: “I’m proud to be a patron of the Music Venue Trust and part of the United By Music tour.

“Grassroots venues are the life blood of music. Every night of the week, fans are in there watching unknown artists evolve into the next arena megastars. I learned how to do this by gigging in these venues since I was 15 years old. Without them there is no music.”

The Scottish Music Award ‘breathrough’ winner has previously supported Capaldi, The Snuts, Tom Walker, Tom Grennan and Jake Bugg and headlined a sold out show at Glasgow’s SWG3 Galvanisers in December. He also went down a storm at Glasgow’s TRSMT festival in 2022.

La Volpe will play eight shows, including four in Scotland, starting on September 1 at the Dreadnought in his home town of Bathgate and finishing at Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh’s Cowgate on September 11.