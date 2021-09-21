Lewis Chalmers died suddenly last week aged just 25.

The Edinburgh-born performer found fame in 2008, when he reached the finals of Britain’s Got Talent finals as a member of the dance crew Nemesis.

Now a GoFundMe page hopes to help Lewis’ mum Lorraine, his dad Chris, and his siblings grieve without worrying about money.

Friend of the family Chantelle Black, who organised the page, said: “Lewis did so much for this world and the people in it, so I would like if we could, to dig deep and give a little back to him.

"Lewis struggled with many battles, but always with a smile on his face,” she added.

"He raised hundreds for charity, changed a lot of peoples lives with his beautiful kind soul, was never far away when you needed him and wouldn’t ever give up on you.”

Once, while part of Edinburgh dance duo Mix it Up, Lewis raised £500 in donations by break dancing alongside pal Dylan Williamson for shoppers on a rain-soaked Buchanan Street in Glasgow at the age of 19.

The pair handed over the money raised to the family of 15-year-old Paige Doherty, whose body was found in bushes in Clydebank two days after she was reported missing on March 19, 2016.

“Lewis put his blood, sweat and tears into anything he put his mind to,” Chantelle explained, “and I would like the world to remember this when donating.

"Let’s give this hero the send off he deserves.”

The fundraiser, which is already 10 per cent of the way towards its £6,000 goal, will also help pay for the cost of a memorial bench for Lewis on Princes Street.

"This bench will be a memorial,” Chantelle said, “it’ll be there for everyone to visit and feel close to him.

"Lewis was loved all over the world, this bench will give everyone a chance to have somewhere Lewis can always be remembered.”

If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

