Officers in the Capital are appealing for information to trace 15-year-old Lewis McCusker.

Lewis was last seen at a bus stop in Gylemuir Road in the Corstorphine area at 8am on Friday,

He has been described as being , 5’5” to 5’6” tall, with dark brown hair and when he was last seen he was wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and a dark coloured top.

Lewis McCusker: Edinburgh 15-year-old last seen three days ago still missing as police growing 'increasingly concerned'