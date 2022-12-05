Lewis McCusker: Edinburgh 15-year-old last seen three days ago still missing as police growing 'increasingly concerned'
Edinburgh teen still missing after three days.
Officers in the Capital are appealing for information to trace 15-year-old Lewis McCusker.
Lewis was last seen at a bus stop in Gylemuir Road in the Corstorphine area at 8am on Friday,
He has been described as being , 5’5” to 5’6” tall, with dark brown hair and when he was last seen he was wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and a dark coloured top.
Police Sergeant James Laing from Corstophine Police Station said : “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Lewis. He is known to frequent the West Lothian and Costorphine areas. I would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 3284 of Friday, 2 December, 2022.”