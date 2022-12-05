News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Lewis McCusker: Edinburgh 15-year-old last seen three days ago still missing as police growing 'increasingly concerned'

Edinburgh teen still missing after three days.

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers in the Capital are appealing for information to trace 15-year-old Lewis McCusker.

Lewis was last seen at a bus stop in Gylemuir Road in the Corstorphine area at 8am on Friday,

Hide Ad

He has been described as being , 5’5” to 5’6” tall, with dark brown hair and when he was last seen he was wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and a dark coloured top.

Lewis McCusker: Edinburgh 15-year-old last seen three days ago still missing as police growing 'increasingly concerned'

Most Popular

Police Sergeant James Laing from Corstophine Police Station said : “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Lewis. He is known to frequent the West Lothian and Costorphine areas. I would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 3284 of Friday, 2 December, 2022.”

EdinburghCorstorphineWest LothianPolice Scotland