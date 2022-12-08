Lewis Nisbet: Police growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old last seen in Leith
Officers are appealing for help to trace a missing Edinburgh teenager.
Lewis Nisbet has been missing from the Leith area of Edinburgh since 3 pm on Tuesday, and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
The 14-year-old has described as a white male, 5’0”, slim build and dark hair.
He was wearing a black Nike jumper, black Nike joggers and white Nike trainers.
Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting police incident 3520, 06/12/2022.