Lewis Nisbet: Police growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old last seen in Leith

Officers are appealing for help to trace a missing Edinburgh teenager.

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 10:55am

Police in the Capital are appealing for public assistance to trace a missing Edinburgh teenager.

Lewis Nisbet has been missing from the Leith area of Edinburgh since 3 pm on Tuesday, and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The 14-year-old has described as a white male, 5’0”, slim build and dark hair.

He was wearing a black Nike jumper, black Nike joggers and white Nike trainers.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting police incident 3520, 06/12/2022.

