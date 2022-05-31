Linda Urquhart: Police launch appeal to help trace vulnerable 71-year-old who has been missing for over 24 hours

An appeal has been launched to help trace a vulnerable 71-year-old who has been missing from her East Lothian home for over 24 hours.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 1:21 pm
Linda Urquhart was last seen at her Musselburgh home around 1 pm on Monday.

She has been described as white, around 5ft 2ins in height and of stocky build.

When she was last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a grey cardigan with multi-coloured flecks, and cream shoes.

Inspector Alan King from Police Scotland said: “Linda has been missing before, but not for this length of time.

"She may be without her prescribed medication and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her well being.

“Searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace her to ensure that she safe and well.

"I would appeal to anyone who has seen Linda, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 2875 of 30 May.”

