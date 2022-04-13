Line-up changes for new Dalkeith music festival Out East

Out East is due to take place in front of thousands of music fans at the Dalkeith venue over the weekend August 6 and 7, with organisers now revealing a change in direction for the festival, which was originally scheduled to take place in East Lothian last year before being postponed and then moved to Dalkeith.

Ministry of Sound Classical and Sister Sledge, originally announced in November, remain in the line-up and they will be joined by Callum Beattie, Rebecca Vasmant and many more.

However the indie acts, including Circa Waves, will no longer appear at Out East.

Sister Sledge and their band will take to the Out East festival stage in August at Dalkeith Country Park.

A spokesperson for Out East blamed the Covid uncertainty at the turn of the year for forcing organisers to reduce the festival’s capacity to ensure it goes ahead this year.

"We had to part ways with some of the original 2021 line-up to accommodate this, which was a tough decision but we hope everyone understands the reasoning behind this and looks forward to a slightly different festival.”

The festival will also feature family-friendly zones including the original family rave Big Fish Little Fish, Artie’s Singing Kettle and a comedy line-up curated by the legendary Gilded Balloon, featuring Maisie Adam, Helen Bauer and Comedy Club 4 Kids.

Shane Grieve, Out East festival director said: “We’re ecstatic to announce our next wave of artists for this year’s festival, especially with huge names like Faithless joining Out East’s eclectic bill.

Comedian Maisie Adam will appear at the festival.

"We can’t wait to showcase Scotland’s amazing arts scene with our cultural blend of music, food, spoken word, wellbeing, kids activities and more. Out East will take place in one of the UK’s most beautiful festival sites in Dalkeith Country Park, and we’re working hard behind the scenes to make it a weekend to remember for all ages.

"Whether you’re a seasoned festival-goer or it’s your family’s first festival, Out East is the perfect chance to make some memories, discover a world of opportunity and enjoy some outstanding entertainment.”

Visit www.outeastfest.co.uk to secure your ticket from £45.