Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP encourages locals to apply to British Gas Energy Trust fund

While anyone can apply for the grant - you don't have to be a British Gas customer - one of the main criteria to get help is you have to prove you have sought money advice in the three months prior to applying.

You also need to be in debt to your energy supplier to be eligible and have no more than £1,000 in savings. The final criteria you need to apply is that you must not have received a grant from the Energy Trust within the past two years.

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day (SNP) welcomed the news about the British Gas Energy Trust fund and encouraged households in his constituency to apply.

17-06-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. Martyn Day MP.

He said: “Grants of up to £1,500 to help towards energy bills are available to customers.

"Applications are assessed and awarded by the British Gas Energy Trust, which is an independent charity.

“There are and will continue to be a range of pressures on household budgets from the Conservative cost-of-living crisis but this initiative may be of some assistance to constituents and I would urge anyone who thinks they may be eligible for assistance to apply.”

The full criteria and details on how to apply can be found on the British Gas website.