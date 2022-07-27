Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP reminds tax credit customers to renew claims

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk is warning people not to leave their renewal until the last minute and risk their payments being stopped.

Mr Day said: “The July 31 deadline is fast approaching and renewing your tax credits is too important to forget.

“I urge those who are yet to renew to do so as soon as possible, in order to avoid having their payments stopped.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers can manage their tax credits online. Once tax credits customers have completed their renewal, they can use their online account to check its progress and find out when they will hear back from HMRC.

If there is a change in a customer’s circumstances that could affect their tax credits, they must report the changes to HMRC.