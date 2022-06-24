Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP supports

This year’s campaign coincides with research commissioned by the Diana Award’s, which found that nearly half of parents feel powerless to protect their kids online – despite 49 per cent knowing their child has been a victim of cyber bullying.

The study of 1,400 parents with children aged six–18, found over half (57 per cent) of respondents know little about how to keep their kids safe online – with a third admitting they aren’t very tech savvy.

Martyn Day, SNP MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, backs the campaign and called for more people to call out bullying in a bid to stop more youngsters suffering. He said: “Bullying in any form is completely abhorrent and should never be tolerated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martyn Day MP.

“Nobody should feel worried or embarrassed to speak out if they are being bullied.

“Speaking out about bullying is the key to stopping this type of behaviour and preventing more young people from being bullied.”

The Diana Award was set up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales as a legacy to her belief in the next generation’s capacity to change the world.For more information visit www.dontfaceitalone.com or follow #SpeakOutAboutBullying on social media.