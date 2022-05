The Parliamentary reception included speeches in support of protecting UK animal welfare standards in trade policy. MPs and Peers were shown footage collected from an Australian farm highlighting the undeniable suffering sheep endure.

Mr Day, SNP MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk said: “It is imperative that core animal welfare standards are adopted in UK trade policy to ensure our high standards are protected, and not undermined or negotiated away in trade agreements.”