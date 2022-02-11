Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP supports Safer Internet Day

Picture by Michael Gillen. Martyn Day MP Linlithgow and East Falkirk.

Research shows that youngsters are using the internet more than ever. Safer Internet Day is a global day to promote the safe and positive use of digital technology for children and young people.

Speaking about being safe online Mr Day said: “With the likes of TikTok and Fortnite more popular than ever, keeping children and young people protected whilst online is increasingly important.

“The lines between the virtual and real world continue to blur; Safer Internet Day is therefore a great reminder that we need to educate children and young people about the rights and wrongs of gong online. It’s no different these days to road safety, it’s the green cross code of the internet.”