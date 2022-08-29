Linlithgow artist's work to be exhibited at the British Art Fair

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since becoming a finalist in the Jackson's Painting Prize earlier this year, the surrealist painter has seen her reputation grow in the art world, signing to The Cynthia Corbett Gallery in London, and she will soon proudly place her work on display at the British Art Fair.

She will also be exhibiting in a group show curated by Jenny Blake in early September, called Women Celebrating Surrealism: The Centenary Exhibition.

Elaine explained how important it is for her career to be represented by a prestigious art gallery.

Linlithgow artist Elaine Woo MacGregor.

She said: “That’s a big transition. I was exhibiting in various places before the Jackson’s Painting Prize but I wasn’t taken on by a gallery.

"Cynthia was very enthusiastic about the work. I have worked with her before but the Jackson’s Prize was a catalyst to reuniting us, and lots of exciting opportunities have come about since then.

"I’m just absolutely over the moon to have a gallery of that scale representing me. Since joining my career has grown.

"The British Art Fair is a big one. The majority of my stuff on display there is new work, it’s Cynthia’s way of showcasing me. To have it in London as well is great. The artwork will be seen by lots of people so the outreach is massive, I’m thrilled.

"Selling work would be brilliant but for me it’s about getting spotlight shone on the work and getting it out there. It will be great to meet the people that understand my work and meet other creative people."

Elaine uses eclectic mark making and imagery to create atmospheric and theatrical scenes. Although her painted stories are often fictitious, elements of the picture are based on real people, places and things.

She said: "Some of the figures in the works are based on people in my life, my family, my children. But it’s got another layer to it.

"I’m a contemporary artist who is also a mother. It’s quite a big deal to have motherhood celebrated in a public gallery.