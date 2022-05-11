Linlithgow best friends pick up local hero awards

As reported in April, the best friends (both 8) grew and had their hair cut to donate to the charity while fundraising. Little Princess Trust works to provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to sick children and young people who, as a result of cancer treatments and other health reasons, have lost their own hair.

Lily and Grace have been the very best of friends since they were at nursery together. Their act of kindness to Little Princess Trust has been two years in the making.

Grace’s mum, Nicolle Henrderson, said: “The girls must have seen it somewhere because out of the blue they both came downstairs and declared that they wanted to cut their hair off and donate it to this charity. They were only 6/7 years old and we told them of course they could but Grace's hair wasn’t long enough. So they decided to wait and grow their hair so they could do it together.

“Gracie was very excited for her new do but Lily was a little nervous. So Grace went first and that gave Lily all the confidence she needed to do it too.”

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of The Little Princess Trust, thanked Lily and Grace: "It was fantastic to hear how the girls had patiently grown their hair for so long," she said.

"Our longest wigs remain our most popular and so their 12-inch hair donations will really help us to meet demand.

"We are also incredibly grateful to them for raising such a huge sum of money which will help us continue to provide wigs to children who have lost their own hair to cancer treatment."

As well as the hero awards Lily and Grace also each received a sparkling tiara.

Westport Veterinary Clinic’s Local Hero Awards recognise and honour acts of kindness in our local community. Westport Vets said: “We are in awe of Lily and Grace’s acts of kindness. The dedication to such an incredible cause over two years is profound, but to remember this determination and commitment to such a worthy cause is by two young girls from age 6 and 7 is just extraordinary.

"Their fundraising total is an outstanding achievement and paramount to the charity's positive impact on the research, treatments and care that can be provided for childhood cancers.”

They added: “Westport Vet's Local Heroes receive a certificate of recognition and a treat for themselves at a local business. Lily and Grace will also each receive a sparkling tiara - they are princesses of kindness and the true definition of heroes.”

Lily and Grace are continuing to raise money for Little Princess Trust, you can make a donation on their fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicolle-henderson?utm_source=sms&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=nicolle-henderson&utm_campaign=pfp-sms&utm_term=aa0cc6613eb04deeb83e89d77b3975b3.

Local Heroes Grace Henderson (blonde) and Lily Townend (brunette) with their hero award certificates.

Westports Vets aim is to recognise and celebrate acts of kindness in our local community and also help to support local businesses in it. If you would like to nominate someone for Westport Vet's Local Hero Awards, please email details and their act of kindness to: [email protected]