Linlithgow Civic Trust 50th anniversary celebrations

Marilyne with the commemorative silver plate.

There are not many community organisations who can claim to have been in existence for half a century, and members of Linlithgow Civic Trust were determined to celebrate this milestone in style.

Members past and present and guests enjoyed the sound of lively folk music from the popular Cockleroy band.

They also listened to speeches from the present Civic Trust convenor Marilyne MacLaren, Provost Councillor Tom Kerr and a former Civic Trust convenor, Gordon Beetham, looking back over the years at the many campaigns in the town that had been led by the Civic Trust.

The present convenor Marilyne MacLaren said: “While we may not be quite as posh as Linlithgow Civic Trust in the past, for example we don’t have dinner jacket social affairs, we just go to the local pub, the enthusiasm and commitment to this old town and its people remains as resolute as ever.”

Linlithgow Civic Trust was set-up in 1971 because local people were interested in the community, the town and its history.

At that time there was fierce opposition to the new motorway, and this resulted in several important mediating measures taken by the developers to combat the vehicle noise.

Marilyne added: “There was in 1971 a wish to protect and preserve those things that make Linlithgow special, and this is just as true today as it was then.”

At the celebration last Friday, Provost Tom Kerr presented Marilyne with a commemorative silver plate.

She added: “That was a lovely surprise!

“Then there was the magnificent cake, made and iced by Margaret Hamilton to slice into pieces for later consumption.

"The cake had a centre-piece model of the Burgh Halls and was hailed by all as an edible triumph.

“There then followed a buffet, with a film show of many historical photos of the town and Trust members, and more folk music.