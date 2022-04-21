Linlithgow company wins two Queen's Awards for Enterprise

Calnex, which provides test and measurement solutions for the global telecommunications sector, is one of only seven companies in the UK to be recognised with two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in 2022.

This is the second time Calnex has been awarded the UK’s highest accolade for business success, after winning the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade in 2015, acknowledging the Company’s global reputation for innovative products and sales achievements.

Commenting on the award, CEO Tommy Cook, said: “We are honoured to receive two such prestigious awards, in Innovation and International Trade, and Calnex is proud to be representing Scottish innovation globally.

Calnex CEO Tommy Cook. Pic Peter Devlin

"The significance of the Queen’s Award is known worldwide and being awarded this accolade twice in one year is an indication of the good progress we have made over the past few years.

"During this time we have successfully become a public company and continued to invest in the growth of the Company and the development of our team and these awards are a testament to the dedication and expertise of our staff and quality of our expanding offering.

"Britain has always been at the forefront of innovation across the telecommunications sector and these awards further validate our leading position in the marketplace."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Now in its 56th year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the UK's most prestigious business awards to recognise and encourage achievements in the fields of Innovation, International Trade, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity through social mobility.

Employing 122 people, and founded in 2006, Calnex designs and produces test instrumentation for network synchronisation, enabling its customers to validate the performance of the critical infrastructure associated with telecoms networks.

Calnex now has over 600 customer sites in 68 countries across the world and customers include the likes of BT, Qualcomm, IBM and Facebook. Calnex completed its successful IPO on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in October 2020, providing the group with the funds to invest in its continued success as the company seeks to capitalise on the long-term transition of the telecoms market to 5G and the growth of cloud computing.