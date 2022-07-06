The Linlithgow Fire Crew were mobilised around 9 pm after receiving reports of a gorse fire just outside the town.

The crew then took three hours to put the extensive fire and stop if from spreading.

By midnight, the crew had put in a great effort and were able to make the area safe.

In an online statement, the crew wrote: “Great working between ourselves, Red Watch Bo’ness and Larbert Community Fire Station.”