Linlithgow Fire: Emergency services battle fire in West Lothian town throughout night

Emergency services were called to a gorse fire in West Lothian on Tuesday night.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 1:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 1:28 pm

The Linlithgow Fire Crew were mobilised around 9 pm after receiving reports of a gorse fire just outside the town.

The crew then took three hours to put the extensive fire and stop if from spreading.

By midnight, the crew had put in a great effort and were able to make the area safe.

In an online statement, the crew wrote: “Great working between ourselves, Red Watch Bo’ness and Larbert Community Fire Station.”

