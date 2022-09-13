Linlithgow Folk Festival set to return in full this weekend after Covid disruption

First held in 1999, the annual celebration of traditional music, dance and song in the Royal Burgh is now firmly established on the traditional music scene throughout the UK and attracts visitors from far and wide.

Speaking about this year’s line-up, Linlithgow Folk Festival director Murdoch Kennedy said: “Most of the sessions will take place inside the Black Bitch Tavern and, weather permitting, outside in the impressive beer garden.

"The pub has always been the spiritual home of the festival and we are delighted that, once again, Linlithgow’s most famous watering hole – and its iconic name – will be centre stage during this year’s proceedings.

The Sorries will be performing at Linlithgow Folk Festival 2022 this weekend.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The festival gets underway on Thursday with a ‘Stramash’ at the Black Bitch Tavern and sessions will take place there throughout the weekend.

“Concert events will be back this year, and these will take place at Linlithgow Rose Social Club.

"Friday, September 16, will see a welcome return to the town for ‘The Sorries’, fresh from another record-breaking run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

"On Saturday, September 17, there will be a performance by popular Falkirk group ‘The Tonkerers’, who are an experienced six-piece band, playing a wide range of music, including their own energetic arrangements of folk and country songs.

"They deliver music and fun to audiences of all ages and are very popular throughout central Scotland.”

Murdoch is also excited to see the return of a special stage at the festival this year.

He said: “This year will also see the re-establishment of the Nora Devine Stage, which allows performers the opportunity to appear at the very heart of the festival.

"Traditionally held at the Cross on the Saturday and Sunday, the stage will take place in the Burgh Halls Garden with a wide array of music from performers of all ages.

“Other events in the programme include a Ceilidh in the Burgh Halls and a ‘Singaround’ in the Masonic Hall.”